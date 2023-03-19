Critical Survey: Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) vs. Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) and Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.1% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 36.6% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Vivos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Quoin Pharmaceuticals and Vivos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A -533.98% -102.01% Vivos -6,586.84% N/A -159.23%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quoin Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50 Vivos 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quoin Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 3,622.61%. Given Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Quoin Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Vivos.

Risk & Volatility

Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivos has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quoin Pharmaceuticals and Vivos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$9.45 million ($7.09) -0.07 Vivos $40,000.00 569.17 -$2.47 million N/A N/A

Vivos has higher revenue and earnings than Quoin Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Quoin Pharmaceuticals beats Vivos on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company was founded on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Kefar Sava, Israel.

About Vivos

Vivos, Inc. is a radiation oncology medical device company. It is engaged in the development of its yttrium-90 based brachytherapy device, RadioGel, for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. The firm’s product, RadioGel, is an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals. The company was founded by James C. Katzaroff on December 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.

