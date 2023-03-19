Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Stock Performance

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.38. 71,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,047. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $377.76 million, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the second quarter worth $399,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the second quarter worth $276,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 22,354 shares during the last quarter. 9.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business.

