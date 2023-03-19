Credit Suisse Group Cuts Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Price Target to $8.00

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BRLT. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Performance

BRLT stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Brilliant Earth Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.36 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

About Brilliant Earth Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 6,047.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 4,234.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 6.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

