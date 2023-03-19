Credit Suisse Group Boosts Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $96.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Lennar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a market perform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lennar from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.07.

Shares of LEN opened at $103.50 on Thursday. Lennar has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $109.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.53 and a 200-day moving average of $88.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Lennar by 11.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP raised its position in Lennar by 83.3% in the third quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 220,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,401,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Lennar by 16.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

