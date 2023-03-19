Covenant (COVN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $52,994.66

Covenant (COVN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Covenant token can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001572 BTC on exchanges. Covenant has a market cap of $35.10 million and $52,994.66 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Covenant has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Covenant alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.93 or 0.00365664 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,190.88 or 0.26577750 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,012,662 tokens. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covenant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covenant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.