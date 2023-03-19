Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Sells 408 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lowered its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,198,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 5,747.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE PBF traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $40.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,922,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,406. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average is $40.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.92.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.54). PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.79%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PBF. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.31.

PBF Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.