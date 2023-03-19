Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $130,000 Investment in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVT. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Avnet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Avnet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet by 22.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avnet by 29.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

AVT stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,559,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,004. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.24. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.02%.

AVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

