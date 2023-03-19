Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $134,000 in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,334 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 151,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 50,396 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insight Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

Insider Transactions at Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 22,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.63 per share, with a total value of $2,789,152.38. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,443,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,740,807.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders acquired 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $7,759,175. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.01. 731,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,780. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $139.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

