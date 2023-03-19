Cosmos (ATOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.55 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.41 or 0.00045471 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.55 billion and $190.21 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00064833 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000238 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007833 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00019844 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000812 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000207 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

