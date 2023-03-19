Continuum Finance Price Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded down 46.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Continuum Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Continuum Finance has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Continuum Finance has a market capitalization of $122.75 million and $33,854.53 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Continuum Finance Profile

Continuum Finance was first traded on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Continuum Finance’s official website is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

