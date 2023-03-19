Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.76.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $210.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 602.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.53. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 914.31%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

