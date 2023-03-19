ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Lifted by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,858 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of COP traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.39. The stock had a trading volume of 17,056,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,792,432. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.73. The firm has a market cap of $115.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.