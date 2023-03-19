Comparing Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) and Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG)

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) and Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Claros Mortgage Trust and Keppel REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Claros Mortgage Trust 2 2 1 0 1.80 Keppel REIT 2 0 1 0 1.67

Claros Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus price target of $17.80, suggesting a potential upside of 55.19%. Given Claros Mortgage Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Claros Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Keppel REIT.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Claros Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keppel REIT has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

71.5% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and Keppel REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Claros Mortgage Trust 39.02% 7.65% 2.40% Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and Keppel REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Claros Mortgage Trust $287.20 million 5.57 $112.06 million $0.79 14.52 Keppel REIT $159.10 million 18.35 $294.12 million N/A N/A

Keppel REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Claros Mortgage Trust.

Summary

Claros Mortgage Trust beats Keppel REIT on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Keppel REIT

Keppel REIT engages in the investment of commercial real estate and other real estate-related assets portfolio. Its portfolio includes office and commercial towers and financial center buildings. The company was founded on November 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

