Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.14.

Community Health Systems Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of CYH opened at $5.05 on Thursday. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 91,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of general and specialized healthcare services and outpatient services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

