Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank raised Colliers International Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Colliers International Group from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.80.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Colliers International Group stock traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.33. The stock had a trading volume of 99,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,976. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 100.32 and a beta of 1.48. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $84.16 and a fifty-two week high of $134.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Colliers International Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,817,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,510,000 after buying an additional 23,091 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,726,000 after buying an additional 55,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 563,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,886,000 after buying an additional 18,180 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.