Collective Family Office LLC Cuts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Collective Family Office LLC lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 427,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Guggenheim began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.12.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.7 %

ABBV traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.22. The stock had a trading volume of 42,756,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,742,032. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $272.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 12,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $1,857,625.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,511.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.