Coinmetro Token 1-Day Volume Hits $744.75 (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Coinmetro Token token can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00002377 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Coinmetro Token has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Coinmetro Token has a market cap of $195.23 million and approximately $744.75 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Coinmetro Token Token Profile

XCM is a token. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 326,798,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,017,836 tokens. Coinmetro Token’s official message board is coinmetro.com/blog. The official website for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coinmetro Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 326,798,666.0705 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.64511587 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,002.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

