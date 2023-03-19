Coin98 (C98) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12.31 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000836 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. Coin98 has a market cap of $50.96 million and $12.31 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $341.01 or 0.01212268 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 103.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00010124 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $429.90 or 0.01528272 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00021426 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator."

