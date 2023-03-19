Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on COHU. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cohu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of COHU traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.22. 697,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,933. Cohu has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $38.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cohu by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 4.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 27.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

