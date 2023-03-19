Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on COHU. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cohu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.00.
Cohu Stock Performance
Shares of COHU traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.22. 697,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,933. Cohu has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $38.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Institutional Trading of Cohu
About Cohu
Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohu (COHU)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.