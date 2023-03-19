Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 3,451 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Coho Partners Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,581,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the quarter. State Street makes up 3.4% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $200,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of State Street by 6.4% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 25.3% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 36.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

State Street Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on STT. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.68.

Shares of STT opened at $71.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $94.74.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

