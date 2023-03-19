Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 135,437 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Coho Partners Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,599,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,437 shares during the period. Perrigo accounts for approximately 2.1% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 2.67% of Perrigo worth $122,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,073,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,288,000 after buying an additional 567,800 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 469.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 51,190 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 11.1% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 96,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perrigo in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Perrigo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

Perrigo Price Performance

In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,195.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Perrigo news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $166,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,191 shares in the company, valued at $745,451.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,195.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,223 shares of company stock worth $619,867 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.15. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -113.54%.

Perrigo Profile

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.