Coho Partners Ltd. Makes New $237,000 Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1,706.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,051,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,658,000 after buying an additional 2,882,655 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,769,000 after buying an additional 2,442,663 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,815,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 754.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,210,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,033 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $154.22 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.93. The company has a market cap of $272.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

