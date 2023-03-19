Coho Partners Ltd. Lowers Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Coho Partners Ltd. decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,369 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $183.77 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $186.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.78 and a 200 day moving average of $165.58.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

