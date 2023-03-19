Coho Partners Ltd. Invests $1.62 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHVGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 44,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,501,000. Safeguard Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 68,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 48,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV stock opened at $62.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.56.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

