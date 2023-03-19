Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHRS. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Coherus BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.08. 2,043,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,996. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.12). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 422.10% and a negative net margin of 138.24%. The company had revenue of $45.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,984,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,786,000 after buying an additional 101,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 23.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,214,000 after buying an additional 1,218,951 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,217,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,243,000 after buying an additional 110,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,228,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,248,000 after acquiring an additional 345,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 5.9% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,322,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,812,000 after acquiring an additional 129,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

