Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company's stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cognex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen cut shares of Cognex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cognex from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

Cognex Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $48.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.60. Cognex has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $80.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.79.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Cognex had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $239.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $216,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,287 shares of company stock worth $883,325. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognex

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,895,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $658,855,000 after purchasing an additional 180,188 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,389,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $472,094,000 after acquiring an additional 826,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,842,000 after acquiring an additional 45,764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,449,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,727,000 after acquiring an additional 272,707 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,294,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $249,423,000 after acquiring an additional 151,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

Featured Articles

