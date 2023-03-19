Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

CLSD has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Up 8.4 %

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.04 on Thursday. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27.

Insider Activity at Clearside Biomedical

Institutional Trading of Clearside Biomedical

In related news, CEO George M. Lasezkay sold 20,030 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $29,243.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,577 shares in the company, valued at $707,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,930 shares of company stock worth $73,943. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter worth $25,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.

