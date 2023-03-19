Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CLNE. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,490,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,664. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $8.65.

In related news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $61,960.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 630,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,254.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Clean Energy Fuels news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $45,339.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 854,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,523.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $61,960.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 630,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,254.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,069 shares of company stock valued at $139,409. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 394,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 46.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

