Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CLVT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Clarivate from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Clarivate Stock Performance

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarivate

Clarivate Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clarivate by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,546,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,988,500 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,781,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,210,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,170,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,964,000 after acquiring an additional 319,618 shares during the period. Exor N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,994,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,090,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,303 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Featured Stories

