City State Bank Sells 77 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

City State Bank trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,423,000 after purchasing an additional 836,340 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,368,000 after purchasing an additional 612,692 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,926,000 after purchasing an additional 422,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,574,731,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

CAT traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.01. 7,203,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,108,596. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

