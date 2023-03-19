City State Bank Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

City State Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,716 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $445,043,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $395,859,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after buying an additional 634,224 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,498,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $359.88. 5,189,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,012,556. The company has a market cap of $268.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $424.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $368.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

