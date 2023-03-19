City State Bank Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

City State Bank raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Rating) by 3,003.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,600 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of City State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. City State Bank owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBND. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 283.1% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 249,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 184,611 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,004,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 68.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 39,999 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 350.3% during the second quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 12,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $214,000.

NYSEARCA EBND traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.80. 169,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,141. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $23.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.22.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

