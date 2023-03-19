City State Bank Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,645 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,929,009,000 after buying an additional 5,556,335 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 214.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,648,123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $832,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,340 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $537,996,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,752,598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,400,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,892 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $469.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,289,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $510.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.