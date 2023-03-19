Citigroup (NYSE:C) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

C has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Citigroup Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $44.25 on Thursday. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $58.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average of $47.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More

