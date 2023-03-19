Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Lessened by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 224,548 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,929 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 11,316 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,444 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 237.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,579 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 37,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,399.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO opened at $50.19 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average of $46.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

