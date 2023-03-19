Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,316 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $50.19. The company had a trading volume of 47,642,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,465,760. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The firm has a market cap of $205.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,399.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

