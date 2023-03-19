Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.92.

Chubb Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:CB traded down $5.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,798,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,702. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.28 and its 200 day moving average is $207.33. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

