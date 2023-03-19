ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IMOS traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $23.33. The company had a trading volume of 17,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,786. The company has a market cap of $848.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average of $21.62. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $36.93.
About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.
