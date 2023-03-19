ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMOS traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $23.33. The company had a trading volume of 17,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,786. The company has a market cap of $848.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average of $21.62. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $36.93.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 32.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 13.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 28.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

