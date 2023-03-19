Chia Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $261.97 Million (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 19th. Over the last week, Chia has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Chia coin can currently be purchased for $38.50 or 0.00137727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chia has a market capitalization of $261.97 million and $7.10 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Chia

Chia’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 27,803,367 coins and its circulating supply is 6,803,761 coins. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto-style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy-intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by: [xchscan](https://xchscan.com/)*”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

