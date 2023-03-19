Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a sell rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NYSE:CQP opened at $43.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.86. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $40.20 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.98.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

