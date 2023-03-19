C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
C&F Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CFFI opened at $54.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. C&F Financial has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76.
C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.94 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.80%.
C&F Financial Increases Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other C&F Financial news, CEO Thomas F. Cherry sold 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $93,482.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,623.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas F. Cherry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,044.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas F. Cherry sold 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $93,482.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,623.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,175 shares of company stock worth $187,485. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On C&F Financial
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFFI. Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new position in shares of C&F Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $886,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,448 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 17,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 12,061 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of C&F Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. 30.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
C&F Financial Company Profile
C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
