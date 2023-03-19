C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

C&F Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFI opened at $54.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. C&F Financial has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.94 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.80%.

C&F Financial Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

In other C&F Financial news, CEO Thomas F. Cherry sold 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $93,482.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,623.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas F. Cherry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,044.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas F. Cherry sold 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $93,482.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,623.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,175 shares of company stock worth $187,485. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C&F Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFFI. Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new position in shares of C&F Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $886,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,448 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 17,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 12,061 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of C&F Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. 30.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C&F Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.