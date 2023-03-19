Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,187,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,438 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 2.62% of Certara worth $67,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Certara by 72.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 51,293 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Certara by 21.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Certara in the third quarter valued at $3,578,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Certara by 1.0% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 891,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,842,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Certara by 3.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,885,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,931,000 after buying an additional 103,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CERT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Certara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $24.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Certara had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

