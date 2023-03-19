Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CENX has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.33.
Century Aluminum Price Performance
NASDAQ:CENX opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $29.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Aluminum
Century Aluminum Company Profile
Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
