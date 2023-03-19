Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEUGet Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Centrus Energy stock opened at $33.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.10. Centrus Energy has a 52 week low of $17.36 and a 52 week high of $55.59.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers.

