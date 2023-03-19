Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Centrus Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Centrus Energy stock opened at $33.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.10. Centrus Energy has a 52 week low of $17.36 and a 52 week high of $55.59.
Centrus Energy Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centrus Energy (LEU)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.