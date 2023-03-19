Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,387. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 518,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 62,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 19,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.