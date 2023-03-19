CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Up 12% This Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $75.71 million and approximately $32.14 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.0940 or 0.00000341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00008723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025708 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00033274 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001836 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00019755 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003575 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.54 or 0.00204970 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,598.62 or 1.00051405 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09404369 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $27,820,704.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

