Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Invests $2.75 Million in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 0.9% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 45,635 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.36 and its 200 day moving average is $48.33. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83.

