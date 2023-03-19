Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CARV traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.94. The stock had a trading volume of 35,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,149. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Carver Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 171.4% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. 19.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

