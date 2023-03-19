Cartesi (CTSI) 1-Day Volume Tops $4.91 Million

Cartesi (CTSI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Cartesi token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000557 BTC on exchanges. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $98.81 million and $4.91 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 27.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi launched on April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,107,666 tokens. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain.

The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi’s Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger.”

