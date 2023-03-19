Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TAST. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.
Carrols Restaurant Group Trading Down 5.8 %
NASDAQ TAST opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.38. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $2.69.
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.
